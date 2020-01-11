Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brinson scores single-game record 37, NJIT tops N. Florida

January 11, 2020 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson ignited for 37 points — a single-game program record as well as his career best — and NJIT broke its seven-game road losing streak, defeating North Florida 78-66 on Saturday.

Brinson, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, made 16 of 23 field goals, adding eight rebounds and five assists as the Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Atlantic Sun) handed North Florida (10-9, 3-1) its first conference loss and snapped the Ospreys’ 10-game home win streak.

Shyquan Gibbs tossed in a season-high 21 points and combined with Brinson to shoot 25-for-35 as NJIT finished 30-for-51 (59%).

Wajid Aminu scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Ospreys while Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams added 11 points each.

Advertisement

NJIT matches up against Lipscomb at home on Thursday. North Florida faces crosstown rival Jacksonville in the River City Rumble on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program