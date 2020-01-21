Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Broadcaster apologizes for comments about mistreating player

January 21, 2020 11:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

A Canadian hockey analyst has apologized for comments he made on a Winnipeg Jets broadcast earlier this month about using plastic wrap to tie a teenage player to a pillar.

Kevin Sawyer said before Tuesday’s Jets game at Carolina that he regretted his comments about the alleged incident involving the Minnesota Wild’s Jared Spurgeon — a former Spokane Chiefs defenseman when the broadcaster was an assistant coach with the Western Hockey League team.

“My comments were unprofessional, insensitive and may have sent the wrong message and for that, I want to sincerely apologize to you our viewers. I am truly sorry,” Sawyer said.

It was the first time Sawyer had addressed his comments since the Jan. 4 broadcast on TSN.

Advertisement

That day, Sawyer said, “Favorite story of Jared Spurgeon. He was a 15-year-old. Two months into the season we Saran-wrapped him to a pillar in the arena, about six feet up in the air … He was tiny. He looked like he was 12.”

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Sawyer said Tuesday his comments about the alleged incident were inaccurate. He said the team had gathered to celebrate Spurgeon’s 16th birthday.

“I was in fact unaware and had nothing to do with the 16th birthday recognition until we sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jared, who appeared happy in that moment,” Sawyer said.

He said nothing “harmful or demeaning” was done to Spurgeon.

Sawyer said much has changed since 2005, both in hockey and in society.

“I understand times have changed a lot over the past 15 years and for the better,” Sawyer said. “This is certainly something I would never allow if I was coaching in the game today. I myself am a father of two teenage children and understand how important it is for our kids to feel safe when they are in the care of others.”

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate