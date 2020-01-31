Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown 74, Cornell 63

January 31, 2020 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

CORNELL (4-12)

Boeheim 5-12 0-2 12, McBride 4-11 2-2 11, Knapp 4-9 0-0 10, Warren 7-11 1-1 17, Dolan 3-5 0-2 7, Filien 0-2 0-0 0, Noll 3-6 0-0 6, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty 0-1 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 3-7 63.

BROWN (8-8)

Anderson 1-16 5-6 7, Hunsaker 5-7 6-6 20, Choh 5-10 2-3 14, Gainey 6-6 0-2 12, Friday 3-7 3-4 9, Howard 2-4 2-3 6, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Cowan 1-3 0-0 2, DeWolf 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 24-55 20-27 74.

Halftime_Brown 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 8-24 (Warren 2-3, Boeheim 2-5, Knapp 2-5, Dolan 1-2, McBride 1-4, McCarty 0-1, Noll 0-1, Voss 0-1, Filien 0-2), Brown 6-18 (Hunsaker 4-5, Choh 2-4, Cowan 0-2, Howard 0-2, Anderson 0-5). Fouled Out_Knapp. Rebounds_Cornell 27 (Boeheim 8), Brown 37 (Gainey 8). Assists_Cornell 14 (McBride 5), Brown 15 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Cornell 21, Brown 13. A_1,145 (2,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck