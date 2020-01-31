Brown 74, Cornell 63

CORNELL (4-12)

Boeheim 5-12 0-2 12, McBride 4-11 2-2 11, Knapp 4-9 0-0 10, Warren 7-11 1-1 17, Dolan 3-5 0-2 7, Filien 0-2 0-0 0, Noll 3-6 0-0 6, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty 0-1 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 3-7 63.

BROWN (8-8)

Anderson 1-16 5-6 7, Hunsaker 5-7 6-6 20, Choh 5-10 2-3 14, Gainey 6-6 0-2 12, Friday 3-7 3-4 9, Howard 2-4 2-3 6, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Cowan 1-3 0-0 2, DeWolf 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 24-55 20-27 74.

Halftime_Brown 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 8-24 (Warren 2-3, Boeheim 2-5, Knapp 2-5, Dolan 1-2, McBride 1-4, McCarty 0-1, Noll 0-1, Voss 0-1, Filien 0-2), Brown 6-18 (Hunsaker 4-5, Choh 2-4, Cowan 0-2, Howard 0-2, Anderson 0-5). Fouled Out_Knapp. Rebounds_Cornell 27 (Boeheim 8), Brown 37 (Gainey 8). Assists_Cornell 14 (McBride 5), Brown 15 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Cornell 21, Brown 13. A_1,145 (2,800).

