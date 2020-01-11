Listen Live Sports

Brown carries New Mexico St. past Kansas City 74-71

January 11, 2020 9:26 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Terrell Brown scored 18 points, Ivan Aurrecoechea added nine, including a go-ahead layup, and New Mexico State beat UMKC 74-71 on Saturday night to win its sixth straight.

Aurrecoechea’s layup made it 56-54 with 6:39 left and sparked a 15-3 run that included three straight 3-pointers, but UMKC closed to 74-71 on Rob Whitfield’s layup with three seconds to go. The Kangaroos’ Marvin Nesbitt Jr. got a steal but missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Jabari Rice scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made six assists for the Aggies (12-6, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference), scoring the team’s first double-double of the season. Trevelin Queen added 16 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Giles scored 16 points and Whitfield added 14 for the Kangaroos (9-9, 2-2), who trailed 42-33 at halftime. Jashire Hardnett and Nesbitt scored 13 apiece and Nesbitt had seven rebounds.

New Mexico State matches up against Utah Valley on the road on Thursday. Kansas City plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

