Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown leads Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 72-68

January 9, 2020 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 24 points as Murray State edged past Jacksonville State 72-68 on Thursday night.

Brown shot 8 for 10 from the foul line and added six rebounds.

KJ Williams had 13 points for Murray State (10-5, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Anthony Smith added eight rebounds.

Jacara Cross had 16 points for the Gamecocks (7-9, 2-1). De’Torrion Ware added 15 points and seven rebounds and Martin Roub had 12 points.

Advertisement

Murray State faces Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program