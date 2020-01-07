Listen Live Sports

Brown rolls past D-III Johnson & Wales, posts 79-53 victory

January 7, 2020 9:44 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown dished out a season-best 21 assists and blocked a season-high 10 shots while easily beating Division III Johnson & Wales (RI) 79-53 on Tuesday night.

Matt DeWolf led the Bears with four assists with Tamenang Choh added four more. Perry Cowan had 11 points for Brown (7-6). Joshua Howard added 11 points and four blocks.

Brian Hogan-Gary had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Chris Lugo added 6 points and four rebounds. Nate Patenude had nine rebounds.

Brown has a 10-day break before playing at Yale next Friday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

