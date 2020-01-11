Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown scores 21 to lift Bradley past S. Illinois 67-48

January 11, 2020 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley won its 10th consecutive home game, getting past Southern Illinois 67-48 on Saturday night.

Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bradley (12-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Koch Bar added 6 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Bradley entered the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 29-26, but the Braves were able to outscore the Salukis 41-19 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Salukis’ 19 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Domask had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Salukis (8-9, 2-2). Barret Benson added 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Bradley plays Missouri State on the road on Wednesday. Southern Illinois plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program