Brown scores 24 to lead Murray St. over Belmont 85-75

January 23, 2020 10:05 pm
 
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 24 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, Anthony Smith had a double-double and Murray State won its eighth straight game, beating Belmont 85-75 on Thursday night.

Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Racers (14-5, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jaiveon Eaves had 13 points.

Belmont closed the first half with a pair of 3-pointers to grab a 35-31 lead and opened the second half with another trey and a layup.

Murray State slowly got back in the game, finally taking the lead for good on a Brown layup followed by a Eaves 3-pointer that made it 70-65 with 3:43 to play. Brown’s 3 made it 79-72 and then the Racers made six straight free throws for a 9-0 run.

Adam Kunkel had 23 points for the Bruins (14-6, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Nick Muszynski added 19 points and nine rebounds.

