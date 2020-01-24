Brunk leads Indiana to 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Joey Brunk scored 14 points, including a key layup with a minute left to play, and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws Thursday night to close out Indiana’s 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller’s 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago.

Cassius Winston had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Spartans (14-5, 6-2), who lost their third straight in the series.

Michigan State had a chance to force overtime after coaxing a turnover, calling timeout and sending Winston through the lane. He flipped the ball to Xavier Tillman for a layup, but the ball rolled off the rim and Hunter grabbed the rebound.

His free throws sealed the win.

NO. 12 OREGON 79, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 70, 2OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Pritchard reached a Pac-12 milestone for career points, rebounds and assists, and Oregon outlasted Southern California in double overtime.

With 24 points and seven assists, Pritchard became the first player in the Pac-12 to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds.

Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, joining Oregon State’s Gary Payton, Arizona’s Damon Stoudamire and Jason Gardner, USC’s Jordan McLaughlin and UCLA’s Tyus Edney.

Duarte also had eight steals, one shy of the Oregon (16-4, 5-2) record.

Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

NO. 23 COLORADO 78, WASHINGTON STATE 56

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Siewert scored 16 points, D’Shawn Schwartz had 13 and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State.

Evan Battey added 12 points and joined Siewert in pulling down 10 rebounds for Colorado (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from a loss at Arizona last week. The Buffaloes outrebounded the Cougars 45-28 despite playing without Tyler Bey, the leading rebounder in the conference.

Colorado held Washington State to 37% shooting from the floor, and the scoring total for Washington State (12-8, 3-4) matched a season low. The Cougars lost to 65-56 to USC earlier this month.

CJ Elleby had 15 points to lead the Cougars. Daron Henson added 13 points and Isaac Bonton had 10 for Washington State, which fell to 0-9 in Boulder.

NO. 25 HOUSTON 63, UCONN 59

HOUSTON (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points and Houston beat UConn for its third straight win.

Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 17 points, including 12 free throws, as Houston overcame a six-point deficit in the final 5:15.

Houston (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) was 25 of 34 from the free throw line in a foul-filled game.

Christian Vital scored 14 points, and Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (10-8, 1-4), who lost their third straight.

