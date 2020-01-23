Listen Live Sports

Bryant 79, Wagner 58

January 23, 2020 9:28 pm
 
WAGNER (5-13)

Ford 8-13 1-2 17, Cobb 6-18 4-5 18, Freeman 1-9 2-2 4, Morales 1-8 0-0 3, Szpir 3-4 1-1 7, Martinez 1-6 0-0 2, Jordan-Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Nesby 1-6 0-0 2, Wilkins 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 23-68 9-12 58.

BRYANT (10-9)

Grant 7-13 1-2 21, Pride 7-9 1-1 16, Lin 4-9 1-1 11, Cardenas 1-6 0-0 2, Green 3-5 7-8 15, Harding 2-2 2-4 6, Elisias 1-3 1-2 3, Ndugba 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 1-4 2-3 5, Townes 0-0 0-0 0, Dedushaj 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 15-21 79.

Halftime_Bryant 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 3-19 (Cobb 2-10, Morales 1-2, Freeman 0-3, Nesby 0-4), Bryant 12-30 (Grant 6-10, Green 2-3, Lin 2-6, Pride 1-3, Simmons 1-4, Cardenas 0-2, Ndugba 0-2). Rebounds_Wagner 28 (Ford 7), Bryant 38 (Pride, Harding 8). Assists_Wagner 11 (Martinez 5), Bryant 13 (Grant, Green 3). Total Fouls_Wagner 18, Bryant 20. A_917 (2,700).

