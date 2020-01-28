Listen Live Sports

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

January 28, 2020 9:24 pm
 
BUFFALO (14-7)

A.Johnson 6-14 6-6 18, Graves 5-13 1-3 13, Jordan 4-10 0-0 11, Mballa 3-5 7-8 13, Bertram 0-0 2-2 2, J.Williams 3-9 3-3 10, Segu 1-7 2-2 5, Grant 2-4 0-0 5, Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0, Gallion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 21-24 77.

AKRON (16-5)

Jackson 6-17 11-11 28, Banks 4-10 2-2 11, X.Williams 5-14 5-5 16, Cheese 5-14 1-1 12, Riak 1-3 0-0 2, Reece 2-3 0-0 4, Tribble 0-1 1-3 1, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Ali 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 20-22 74.

Halftime_Buffalo 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 8-24 (Jordan 3-7, Graves 2-5, Grant 1-2, Segu 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, A.Johnson 0-4), Akron 8-30 (Jackson 5-10, Banks 1-4, Cheese 1-6, X.Williams 1-7, Ali 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Tribble 0-1). Fouled Out_Cheese, Riak. Rebounds_Buffalo 46 (Mballa 17), Akron 26 (X.Williams 10). Assists_Buffalo 14 (A.Johnson, Jordan 4), Akron 12 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Buffalo 19, Akron 21. A_3,473 (5,500).

