Buffalo 86, Cent. Michigan 67

January 18, 2020
 
BUFFALO (12-6)

Graves 5-15 2-2 14, Jordan 5-7 2-4 13, A.Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 7-18 2-2 18, Segu 3-6 2-2 10, Hardnett 3-3 0-0 6, Mballa 2-4 0-0 4, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Bertram 1-1 0-0 2, Nickelberry 2-4 0-0 4, Gallion 0-1 2-2 2, Bivens 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-73 10-12 86.

CENT. MICHIGAN (10-8)

Broadway 4-11 2-3 11, DiLeo 6-14 2-2 17, Montgomery 2-7 1-2 5, Morgan 2-13 0-0 4, Winston 4-10 2-3 11, Lane 4-10 1-1 9, Burrell 2-5 2-2 6, Redman 0-1 0-0 0, Hamlet 0-1 0-1 0, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Kemp 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-73 12-16 67.

Halftime_Buffalo 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 10-25 (Segu 2-4, A.Johnson 2-5, Williams 2-5, Graves 2-6, Jordan 1-1, Grant 1-3, Gallion 0-1), Cent. Michigan 5-22 (DiLeo 3-5, Winston 1-3, Broadway 1-4, Hamlet 0-1, Lane 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Morgan 0-6). Rebounds_Buffalo 45 (A.Johnson 9), Cent. Michigan 41 (DiLeo 9). Assists_Buffalo 12 (Jordan 4), Cent. Michigan 9 (Winston 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 17, Cent. Michigan 11. A_2,121 (5,300).

