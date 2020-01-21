Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

January 21, 2020 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

W. MICHIGAN (9-10)

Artis White 3-7 1-1 10, B.Johnson 6-9 4-6 18, Barrs 2-2 2-2 6, Boyer-Richard 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 1-9 0-0 2, Emilien 1-1 1-2 4, Flowers 3-11 5-6 12, Martin 1-2 0-1 2, Printy 2-2 0-0 5, Whitens 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 6-7 6-8 18. Totals 26-52 19-26 79.

BUFFALO (13-6)

A.Johnson 6-10 7-7 21, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Graves 10-20 2-4 23, Hardnett 4-4 0-0 8, Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Mballa 8-13 2-4 18, Nickelberry 0-1 0-0 0, Segu 3-11 2-3 9, Williams 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 29-62 8-13 83.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-17 (Artis White 3-5, B.Johnson 2-2, Emilien 1-1, Printy 1-1, Flowers 1-5, Cruz 0-3), Buffalo 3-17 (A.Johnson 2-5, Segu 1-4, Graves 1-5, Jordan 1-5, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_W. Michigan 29 (Wright 6), Buffalo 30 (Mballa 8). Assists_W. Michigan 14 (Flowers 5), Buffalo 19 (Jordan 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Buffalo 21.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate