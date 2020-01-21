Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

W. MICHIGAN (9-10)

Artis White 3-7 1-1 10, B.Johnson 6-9 4-6 18, Barrs 2-2 2-2 6, Boyer-Richard 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 1-9 0-0 2, Emilien 1-1 1-2 4, Flowers 3-11 5-6 12, Martin 1-2 0-1 2, Printy 2-2 0-0 5, Whitens 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 6-7 6-8 18. Totals 26-52 19-26 79.

BUFFALO (13-6)

A.Johnson 6-10 7-7 21, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Graves 10-20 2-4 23, Hardnett 4-4 0-0 8, Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Mballa 8-13 2-4 18, Nickelberry 0-1 0-0 0, Segu 3-11 2-3 9, Williams 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 29-62 8-13 83.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-17 (Artis White 3-5, B.Johnson 2-2, Emilien 1-1, Printy 1-1, Flowers 1-5, Cruz 0-3), Buffalo 3-17 (A.Johnson 2-5, Segu 1-4, Graves 1-5, Jordan 1-5, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_W. Michigan 29 (Wright 6), Buffalo 30 (Mballa 8). Assists_W. Michigan 14 (Flowers 5), Buffalo 19 (Jordan 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Buffalo 21.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.