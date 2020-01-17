Buie, Hofstra visit Charleston

Hofstra (14-5, 5-1) vs. College of Charleston (11-8, 5-2)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Desure Buie and Hofstra will face Grant Riller and College of Charleston. Buie has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.8 over his last five games. Riller is averaging 23.8 points and five assists over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Hofstra, Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn have collectively scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 74.6 points per game against CAA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 6-8 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Pride are 10-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-5 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK STATS: Hofstra has won its last five road games, scoring 76.2 points, while allowing 69.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

