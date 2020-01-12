Listen Live Sports

Bulaga, Clark both active for Packers; Seahawks’ Iupati out

January 12, 2020 5:51 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will have their usual array of starters for their NFC divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, as defensive tackle Kenny Clark and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are both active.

Clark was questionable for Sunday night with a back injury. Bulaga’s status was up in the air after he caught the illness that was going around the Green Bay locker room.

Seattle left tackle Duane Brown is active after missing the Seahawks’ last three games with a knee injury.

Seattle will be without left guard Mike Iupati and defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who are both dealing with neck injuries. Jamarco Jones started for Iupati last week. Iupati last played in Week 17.

The Seahawks also will be without wide receiver John Ursua, free safety Marquise Blair, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, offensive tackle Chad Wheeler and defensive end L.J. Collier.

Fullback Danny Vitale, wide receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman and Josh Jackson and offensive tackle John Leglue are all inactive for the Packers.

