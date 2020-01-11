Burk, IUPUI host NKU

Northern Kentucky (11-6, 3-2) vs. IUPUI (5-13, 1-4)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Sharpe and Northern Kentucky will go up against Marcus Burk and IUPUI. The senior Sharpe is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Burk, a junior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sharpe and Trevon Faulkner have led the Norse. Sharpe is averaging 14.4 points while Faulkner is putting up 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been anchored by juniors Burk and Jaylen Minnett. Burk has averaged 18.7 points while Minnett has put up 15.9 points per game.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaguars have scored 78 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Minnett has accounted for 44 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 83.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky as a team has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

