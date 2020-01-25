Listen Live Sports

Burk, Minnett carry IUPUI past Oakland in 89-85 OT win

January 25, 2020 5:35 pm
 
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Burk scored a career-high 39 points and Jaylen Minnett scored 30 — one off tying his career high — and IUPUI beat Oakland 89-85 in overtime on Saturday.

IUPUI never trailed in overtime.

Burk and Minnett combined to shoot 22 of 48 including 14 of 29 from 3-point range. The Jaguars (6-16, 2-7 Horizon League) made 30 of 70 (42.9%).

Elyjah Goss finished with 18 rebounds and 6-foot-2 Grant Weatherford grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. The duo finished with 31 of the IUPUI’s 50 boards.

Minnett made a jump shot with 2-1/2 minutes remaining and made 2 of 3 foul shots — after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt — and the Jaguars led 74-70 with 78 seconds left. On Oakland’s following possession, Rashad Williams knotted the score with a four-point play with 64 seconds to go. Neither team scored again in regulation.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (7-15, 2-7) with 20 points, Williams 18, Blake Lampman 12, Tray Maddox Jr. 11 and Brad Bechting 10 with 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

