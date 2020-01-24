Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Burns scores 19 to carry Siena past Marist 70-57

January 24, 2020 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Burns registered 19 points as Siena stretched its home win streak to eight games, defeating Marist 70-57 on Friday night.

Manny Camper had 13 points and eight rebounds for Siena (8-9, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Kyle Young had 10 points.

Tyler Sagl had 17 points for the Red Foxes (4-14, 3-6). Tyler Saint-Furcy added 10 points and three blocks. Matt Herasme had eight rebounds.

Michael Cubbage, the Red Foxes’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

Advertisement

Siena matches up against Quinnipiac at home on Sunday. Marist plays Niagara on the road next Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in