BYU 107, Pepperdine 80

PEPPERDINE (11-11)

Chavez 1-6 3-4 5, Ke.Edwards 6-9 2-4 15, Ross 4-9 7-8 16, Altman 5-10 0-0 11, Ka.Edwards 6-12 6-7 20, Ohia Obioha 5-5 0-0 10, K.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Polk 0-1 0-2 0, Stormo 0-1 0-0 0, Perrot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 18-25 80.

BYU (16-7)

Toolson 9-13 0-0 25, Childs 10-15 0-0 21, Harding 4-7 0-1 10, Haws 3-7 4-6 12, Barcello 5-7 0-0 13, Nixon 2-4 2-2 6, Lee 4-5 2-2 10, Seljaas 3-7 0-0 7, Troy 0-1 0-0 0, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Maughan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-67 8-11 107.

Halftime_BYU 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 6-16 (Ka.Edwards 2-3, Altman 1-1, Ke.Edwards 1-2, K.Smith 1-2, Ross 1-4, Polk 0-1, Chavez 0-3), BYU 17-28 (Toolson 7-10, Barcello 3-4, Harding 2-4, Haws 2-4, Childs 1-1, Maughan 1-1, Seljaas 1-3, Nixon 0-1). Rebounds_Pepperdine 26 (Ohia Obioha 7), BYU 33 (Childs 9). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Ross 7), BYU 27 (Childs, Haws 6). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 15, BYU 20. A_10,939 (19,000).

