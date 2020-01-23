Listen Live Sports

BYU 74, Pacific 60

January 23, 2020 11:58 pm
 
BYU (15-6)

Toolson 10-15 2-3 28, Barcello 2-4 0-0 5, Childs 11-20 3-5 26, Harding 0-2 0-0 0, Haws 2-4 4-5 9, Nixon 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Seljaas 0-0 2-2 2, Troy 0-1 0-0 0, Maughan 0-0 0-0 0, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 11-15 74.

PACIFIC (15-7)

Tripp 7-11 4-4 18, Jenkins 2-15 0-0 4, Crockrell 4-8 0-0 8, Hampshire 4-6 0-0 8, Finstuen 1-2 3-4 5, Moore 0-6 0-0 0, Vereen 2-3 0-0 6, Chivichyan 0-4 0-0 0, Fritz 3-3 0-0 6, Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, McCray 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-63 7-8 60.

Halftime_BYU 33-29. 3-Point Goals_BYU 9-18 (Toolson 6-8, Barcello 1-2, Haws 1-2, Childs 1-3, Harding 0-1, Nixon 0-1, Troy 0-1), Pacific 3-13 (Vereen 2-2, Bailey 1-2, Finstuen 0-1, Moore 0-1, Tripp 0-1, Chivichyan 0-2, Jenkins 0-4). Rebounds_BYU 31 (Childs 9), Pacific 32 (Tripp 10). Assists_BYU 8 (Haws 3), Pacific 10 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_BYU 14, Pacific 14. A_3,097 (6,150).

