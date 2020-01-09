C. Michigan, Kent State eye conference win

Central Michigan (9-6, 2-0) vs. Kent State (12-3, 2-0)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan squares off against Kent State as both teams look to remain unbeaten in MAC games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois by one point in its last outing. Kent State is coming off an 84-77 win over Toledo in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Chippewas are 7-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 2-6 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has dropped its last six road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 85.7 points during those contests. Kent State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 61.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Flashes 19th among Division 1 teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 76.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.