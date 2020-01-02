Cal Poly takes on Vanguard

Vanguard vs. Cal Poly (2-11)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Poly Mustangs will be taking on the Lions of NAIA school Vanguard. Cal Poly lost 73-57 at San Diego State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Junior Ballard has averaged 12.4 points this year for Cal Poly. Kyle Colvin has paired with Ballard with 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.BALLARD BEYOND THE ARC: Through 13 games, Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard has connected on 33.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Mustangs offense put up 64.8 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

