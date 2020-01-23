Cal St.-Fullerton 78, UC Davis 74

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (7-13)

Awosika 5-14 1-4 11, Clare 3-5 5-6 12, Lee 5-5 1-3 11, Arnold 5-11 0-0 14, Rowe 3-7 1-1 7, Kamga 4-11 11-12 21, San Antonio 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 19-26 78.

UC DAVIS (8-12)

Manjon 11-19 0-1 24, Mooney 3-10 0-0 8, Squire 3-7 2-4 10, Gonzalez 2-8 0-0 6, Pepper 4-9 1-1 10, Koehler 2-6 2-2 6, Neufeld 3-3 0-0 6, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-65 5-8 74.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 7-21 (Arnold 4-8, Kamga 2-6, Clare 1-2, Rowe 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Awosika 0-3), UC Davis 9-26 (Manjon 2-4, Squire 2-4, Mooney 2-5, Gonzalez 2-7, Pepper 1-4, Koehler 0-1, Shaw 0-1). Fouled Out_Rowe. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 33 (Clare 8), UC Davis 38 (Koehler 10). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 14 (Awosika 6), UC Davis 14 (Manjon 4). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 15, UC Davis 23. A_1,078 (7,600).

