Cal, USC meet in conference play

Cal (8-8, 2-1) vs. Southern California (13-3, 2-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Cal battles Southern California. Cal needed overtime to beat Washington by three points at home in its last outing. Southern California is coming off a 74-63 win at UCLA in its most recent game.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have given up just 64 points per game to Pac-12 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 36.7 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 86 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cal’s Kareem South has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the past five games.

COLD SPELL: Cal has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

