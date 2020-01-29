California Baptist 65, Utah Valley 61

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (15-6)

Boyd 5-16 2-2 14, Flavors 4-12 0-0 11, Davis 8-17 3-6 19, Kuol 1-1 0-0 2, Nottage 1-2 1-2 3, Acquaah 1-6 2-2 4, Armstrong 3-4 0-0 6, Pirog 2-3 0-0 4, Morison 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-61 10-14 65.

UTAH VALLEY (9-14)

White 7-13 1-5 15, Washington 3-12 0-0 6, Averette 5-12 4-4 14, Olojakpoke 2-3 1-2 5, Woodbury 3-6 2-2 9, Overton 1-5 0-1 2, Jardine 1-3 0-0 2, Havsa 1-1 0-0 3, Morley 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 25-58 9-15 61.

Halftime_California Baptist 38-24. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 5-17 (Flavors 3-8, Boyd 2-6, Acquaah 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Nottage 0-1), Utah Valley 2-11 (Havsa 1-1, Woodbury 1-2, Jardine 0-1, Overton 0-1, White 0-1, Averette 0-2, Washington 0-3). Fouled Out_Pirog. Rebounds_California Baptist 37 (Davis 17), Utah Valley 36 (White 9). Assists_California Baptist 10 (Boyd 6), Utah Valley 20 (Washington 10). Total Fouls_California Baptist 17, Utah Valley 16. A_3,367 (8,500).

