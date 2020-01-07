California Baptist, CSUB meet in conference play

California Baptist (10-5, 1-1) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (7-9, 1-0)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist visits Cal State Bakersfield in a WAC matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield beat Grand Canyon by seven points, while California Baptist fell 86-71 to New Mexico State.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Taze Moore, De’Monte Buckingham, Czar Perry, Shawn Stith and Cam Allen have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Cal State Bakersfield’s scoring this season including 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For California Baptist, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all California Baptist scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Milan Acquaah has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has 37 assists on 72 field goals (51.4 percent) across its previous three outings while California Baptist has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.5 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

