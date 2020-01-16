California Baptist goes up against Bethesda

Bethesda vs. California Baptist (12-5)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. California Baptist is coming off a 61-57 win over Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 76 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has made or assisted on 41 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Acquaah has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

LAST TIME: California Baptist put up 115 points and prevailed by 50 over Bethesda when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lancers offense put up 77.7 points per matchup across those 11 games.

