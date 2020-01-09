Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Camper lifts Siena over St. Peter’s 61-58

January 9, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Camper recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Siena to a 61-58 win over St. Peter’s on Thursday night, the Saints’ seventh straight home victory.

Jalen Pickett had 16 points and six rebounds for Siena (7-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sammy Friday IV added 10 points.

Aaron Estrada had 13 points for the Peacocks (5-7, 2-1). KC Ndefo added 7 points and five blocks. Quinn Taylor had seven rebounds.

Siena faces Manhattan on the road on Sunday. St. Peter’s plays Canisius at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program