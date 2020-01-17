Listen Live Sports

Canisius 73, Siena 63

January 17, 2020 9:54 pm
 
SIENA (7-8)

Pickett 8-14 0-0 21, Camper 2-7 5-7 9, Burns 5-7 1-2 13, King 1-7 0-0 2, Carey 1-7 0-0 3, Harris 2-5 2-5 7, Hein 1-4 0-0 2, Sutherland 0-2 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-2 2, Friday 1-3 2-2 4, Darwiche 0-0 0-0 0, Mahala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 10-18 63.

CANISIUS (7-10)

Johnson 8-10 7-8 24, Brandon 5-16 0-0 12, Harried 0-4 2-4 2, White 6-9 1-2 13, Henderson 3-6 0-0 7, Hitchon 4-6 2-3 10, Fritz 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Hadzic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 13-19 73.

Halftime_Canisius 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Siena 9-30 (Pickett 5-11, Burns 2-2, Carey 1-3, Harris 1-3, Camper 0-2, Sutherland 0-2, Hein 0-3, King 0-4), Canisius 4-22 (Brandon 2-10, Henderson 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Fritz 0-1, White 0-1, Harried 0-2, Hitchon 0-2). Fouled Out_Harris, Henderson. Rebounds_Siena 28 (Camper 8), Canisius 37 (Harried 8). Assists_Siena 11 (Pickett, Carey 4), Canisius 14 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Siena 17, Canisius 19. A_1,203 (2,176).

