Canisius 95, Rider 86

January 19, 2020 4:22 pm
 
RIDER (9-8)

Bladen 0-0 0-0 0, Ings 5-8 3-3 15, Jordan 0-5 4-8 4, Marshall 12-16 7-8 31, Nunez 3-9 0-0 9, Randall 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-3 5, Vaughn 2-7 4-8 10, Williams 4-5 4-6 12. Totals 28-59 22-36 86.

CANISIUS (8-10)

Brandon 4-8 2-4 12, Brown 3-4 2-2 8, Fritz 7-10 2-2 17, Hadzic 1-1 0-0 2, Harried 4-5 0-0 10, Henderson 6-11 0-0 16, Hitchon 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 6-14 6-8 18, St. Louis 1-1 0-0 2, White 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-61 12-16 95.

Halftime_Canisius 52-42. 3-Point Goals_Rider 8-25 (Nunez 3-8, Ings 2-3, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 1-4, Randall 0-2, Jordan 0-3), Canisius 9-20 (Henderson 4-6, Harried 2-3, Brandon 2-4, Fritz 1-2, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jordan, Brown. Rebounds_Rider 29 (Marshall 7), Canisius 27 (Fritz 6). Assists_Rider 14 (Ings, Jordan 4), Canisius 23 (Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Rider 18, Canisius 24.

