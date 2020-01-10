Canisius looks for road win vs St. Pete’s

Canisius (5-9, 0-3) vs. St. Peter’s (5-7, 2-1)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks for its third straight win over St. Peter’s at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter’s’ last win at home against the Golden Griffins came on Feb. 14, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Malik Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Golden Griffins. Majesty Brandon is also a primary contributor, producing 13 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been led by KC Ndefo, who is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Peacocks have allowed only 58.3 points per game to MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. Johnson has accounted for 16 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Canisius’s Brandon has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 30.1 percent of them, and is 15 for 41 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has dropped its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. St. Peter’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Canisius defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Golden Griffins 15th among Division I teams. The St. Peter’s offense has turned the ball over on 26 percent of its possessions (ranking the Peacocks 352nd, nationally).

