Canisius wins third in a row with 95-86 win over Rider

January 19, 2020 5:02 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malik Johnson scored 18 points and distributed 11 assists and Canisius beat Rider 95-86 on Sunday.

Jacco Fritz scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting, Jordan Henderson scored 16, Majesty Brandon 12 off the bench and Armon Harried 10.

Canisius (8-10, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) finished 37-of-61 (60.7%) and collected 23 assists. The Golden Griffins led 52-42 at halftime and led by double figures most of the second half. Stevie Jordan made 1 of 2 foul shots, and the Broncs got within 90-84 with 45 seconds left after a 19-11 spurt, but Canisius ended the threat shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line.

Canisius has won three straight following a six-game losing straight.

Tyere Marshall shot 12 of 16 from the field and made 7 of 8 from the foul line and scored 31 points to lead Rider (9-8, 3-4). Christian Ings scored 15, Kimar Williams 12 and Dimencio Vaughn 10.

The Broncs now have dropped two straight and six of their last eight after starting the season 7-2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

