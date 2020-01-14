Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins for prospect Burgos

January 14, 2020 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Outfielder Austin Dean was acquired Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals from the Miami Marlins or 18-year-old minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos.

Dean, who was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week, batted .225 for them in 64 games last year and hit .337 with 18 home runs for Triple-A New Orleans.

Dean, who has a career average of .223 average with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 98 major league games, will be added to the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

Burgos signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in September 2017. He batted .316 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games last season in the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28