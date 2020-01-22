Listen Live Sports

Cardinals WR Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Suns

January 22, 2020 11:18 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner Robert Sarver.

Sarver said in a statement Wednesday that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, said he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

