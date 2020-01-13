Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 61-56

January 13, 2020 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Marquell Carter made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 61-56 on Monday night.

Dequan Morris added 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-12, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference), who held the Hornets to 37% shooting from the field (20 of 54).

Tobi Ewuosho scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) and D.J. Heath added 11 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Southern on Saturday and Alabama State plays at Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28