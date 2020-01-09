Listen Live Sports

Castro, Orioles agree to $1.05M deal, avoid arbitration

January 9, 2020 8:55 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Reliever Miguel Castro and the Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration when they agreed Thursday to a one-year contract for $1.05 million.

A reliever who turned 25 on Dec. 24, Castro is a hard thrower with potential to grow. He has a strong fastball but has trouble controlling it.

In 2019, Castro was 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 65 games and converted two of five save chances. He had a salary of $569,000.

The payroll-slashing Orioles have four players still on track to exchange proposed salaries Friday: pitchers Dylan Bundy, Mychal Givens and Hanser Alberto, and first-baseman-outfielder Trey Mancini.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

