Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels agree to 1-year deals with Bedrosian, Stassi

January 10, 2020 12:11 am
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Cam Bedrosian agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday that avoided arbitration, and catcher Max Stassi struck an $800,000, one-year deal.

Bedrosian, a 28-year-old right-hander, completed his sixth season in the Angels’ bullpen last year with a 3.23 ERA in 59 appearances, including seven short starts. His 1.14 WHIP was his best since 2016, but he converted just one of his four save opportunities. He made $1.75 million.

Stassi had a $590,100 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Los Angeles acquired Stassi from Houston on July 31, and he batted .071 with two RBIs in 20 games for the Angels. He is expected to team up with newcomer Jason Castro to form a strong defensive duo behind the plate this season.

Advertisement

Stassi, who turns 29 in March, played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Six Angels remained eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed salaries: outfielder Brian Goodwin, infielder Tommy La Stella and pitchers Andrew Heaney, Keynan Middleton, Noé Ramirez and Hansel Robles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program