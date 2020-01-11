Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Catto lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 66-62 in OT

January 11, 2020 7:01 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto registered 19 points, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation that sent the game into overtime, and Florida Gulf Coast snapped its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Stetson 66-62 on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-14, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) trailed 54-51 late in the second half when Catto sank a 3-pointer to tie it 54-all with 17 seconds left, forcing the overtime.

Florida Gulf Coast took the lead for good in the extra period when Jalen Warren hit a jumper for a 62-60 edge with 1:04 remaining.

Warren finished with 16 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Zach Scott added 10 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had seven assists for the visitors.

Rob Perry had 27 points for the Hatters (7-11, 1-2). Christiaan Jones added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

Florida Gulf Coast plays Kennesaw State at home on Thursday. Stetson takes on North Alabama on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

