CCSU 86, Wagner 76

WAGNER (5-14)

Freeman 1-3 4-4 6, Cobb 8-21 2-3 21, Ford 6-11 4-8 16, Morales 5-15 0-1 10, Szpir 4-8 4-6 12, Martinez 2-7 4-5 8, Jordan-Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Nesby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 19-29 76.

CCSU (2-20)

Reed 5-6 5-7 17, Krishnan 6-10 1-2 18, Wallace 4-9 5-5 13, Baker 3-13 1-3 8, Rowe 5-7 0-0 12, Wilson 3-9 2-2 8, Newkirk 0-2 0-0 0, Tennyson 1-7 1-2 4, Outlaw 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 30-68 15-21 86.

Halftime_Wagner 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 3-11 (Cobb 3-8, Nesby 0-1, Freeman 0-2), CCSU 11-24 (Krishnan 5-8, Reed 2-2, Rowe 2-2, Tennyson 1-5, Baker 1-6, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 49 (Ford 16), CCSU 37 (Reed 8). Assists_Wagner 8 (Martinez 3), CCSU 20 (Reed, Rowe 4). Total Fouls_Wagner 18, CCSU 25. A_1,084 (2,654).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.