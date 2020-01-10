CCSU looks to end streak vs Merrimack

Merrimack (8-8, 2-1) vs. Central Connecticut (1-15, 0-3)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks to extend Central Connecticut’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Central Connecticut’s last NEC win came against the Robert Morris Colonials 77-68 on Feb. 9, 2019. Merrimack won 64-61 at home against Mount St. Mary’s in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jamir Coleman, Jamir Reed, Myles Baker and Xavier Wilson have combined to account for 45 percent of Central Connecticut’s scoring this year including 38 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Merrimack, Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Blue Devils have scored 75 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has directly created 51 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Merrimack is 0-7 when it allows at least 64 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warriors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has an assist on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) across its past three outings while Merrimack has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Warriors 10th among Division I teams. The Central Connecticut offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blue Devils 270th, nationally).

