CCSU looks to end streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Central Connecticut (1-17, 0-5) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks to extend Central Connecticut’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Central Connecticut’s last NEC win came against the Robert Morris Colonials 77-68 on Feb. 9, 2019. Mount St. Mary’s is coming off a 67-65 win over Bryant on Saturday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Central Connecticut has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Greg Outlaw, Jamir Coleman, Jamir Reed, Stephane Ayangma and Myles Baker have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Blue Devils points this season, though their output has dropped to 34 percent over the last five games.

Advertisement

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Devils have scored 67 points per game against NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Damian Chong Qui has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last nine road games, scoring 58.4 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary’s has held opposing teams to 66.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.