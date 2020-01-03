CCSU looks to end streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (7-5, 0-1) vs. Central Connecticut (1-13, 0-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks to extend Central Connecticut’s conference losing streak to eight games. Central Connecticut’s last NEC win came against the Robert Morris Colonials 77-68 on Feb. 9, 2019. St. Francis (Pa.) fell 67-63 at Bryant in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has benefited heavily from its seniors. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Red Flash points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 23.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Blackmon has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 38.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 14 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Flash. Central Connecticut has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three contests while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 36 of 93 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other NEC team. The Red Flash have averaged 22.6 free throws per game and 25.4 per game over their last five games.

