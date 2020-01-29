CCSU seeks revenge on St. Francis

Central Connecticut (2-20, 1-8) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (12-8, 5-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut seeks revenge on St. Francis (Pa.) after dropping the first matchup in New Britain. The teams last met on Jan. 4, when the Red Flash outshot Central Connecticut 50.8 percent to 39.7 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers on the way to a 24-point victory.

STEPPING IT UP: The Blue Devils have scored 74.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 78.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Connecticut’s Jamir Reed has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 10 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 77.6 points per game.

