Celen leads St. Francis (NY) past St. Francis (Pa.) 86-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Deniz Celen had 22 points as St. Francis (NY) defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 86-79 on Saturday. Chauncey Hawkins added 21 points for the Terriers.

Celen hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Unique McLean had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (NY) (10-10, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 13 points.

Isaiah Blackmon had 24 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (12-8, 5-4). Myles Thompson added 18 points. Keith Braxton had 18 points and six rebounds.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis (NY) 81-80 on Jan. 11. St. Francis (NY) plays Merrimack on the road on Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Central Connecticut at home on Thursday.

