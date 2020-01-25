Cent. Michigan 71, Ball St. 66

BALL ST. (11-8)

Teague 5-12 7-12 17, Bumbalough 3-6 5-7 13, El-Amin 3-12 0-0 7, Mallers 3-7 0-0 7, Coleman 5-8 2-2 12, Acree 3-3 3-4 10, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Hazen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 17-25 66.

CENT. MICHIGAN (11-8)

Montgomery 4-15 3-4 11, McKay 6-9 1-4 13, DiLeo 3-6 7-8 14, Lane 3-9 3-3 10, Morgan 9-14 0-0 21, Broadway 0-3 0-0 0, Winston 0-4 2-2 2, Burrell 0-2 0-0 0, Redman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 16-21 71.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 5-19 (Bumbalough 2-4, Acree 1-1, Mallers 1-4, El-Amin 1-6, Teague 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Cent. Michigan 5-17 (Morgan 3-5, Lane 1-1, DiLeo 1-3, Burrell 0-1, Redman 0-1, Broadway 0-2, Montgomery 0-4). Fouled Out_Mallers. Rebounds_Ball St. 37 (Teague 18), Cent. Michigan 28 (McKay 9). Assists_Ball St. 7 (Bumbalough, Mallers 2), Cent. Michigan 6 (Lane 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 21, Cent. Michigan 23. A_2,371 (5,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.