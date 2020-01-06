Listen Live Sports

CFL’s Montreal Alouettes get new owners from Toronto company

January 6, 2020 2:03 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League have new owners.

The CFL announced Monday the team now belongs to two executives of Crawford Steel — Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

Spiegel is chairman of the board of the Toronto company while Stern is the chief executive officer. Crawford Steel is privately held and was founded in 1944.

The CFL has owned the Alouettes since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the club to the league.

The Alouettes were founded in 1946 and have captured seven Grey Cups, the last in 2010.

