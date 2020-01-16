Listen Live Sports

Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62

January 16, 2020 8:50 pm
 
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (8-9)

Fleming 9-16 0-0 21, Buskey 8-13 1-1 21, Jones 5-9 0-0 11, LeXander 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 6-9 1-1 17, Louis 1-3 0-0 3, Bowser 1-1 0-0 2, Battle 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 2-2 77.

CAMPBELL (10-7)

Gensler 5-8 0-1 10, Henderson 2-4 2-4 6, Whitfield 1-6 2-2 4, Nelson 4-10 1-2 10, Spencer 3-6 0-0 7, Stajcic 1-3 0-0 3, Knight 0-5 3-4 3, McCullough 3-4 3-3 11, Carralero 0-0 1-2 1, Lusane 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 22-50 12-18 62.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 13-25 (Anderson 4-6, Buskey 4-7, Fleming 3-5, Jones 1-1, Louis 1-3, Battle 0-1, LeXander 0-2), Campbell 6-20 (McCullough 2-3, Stajcic 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Gensler 0-2, Whitfield 0-2, Knight 0-5). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 26 (Fleming, LeXander 7), Campbell 29 (Gensler, Stajcic 5). Assists_Charleston Southern 19 (Fleming, Buskey 6), Campbell 11 (Whitfield 3). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 12, Campbell 10. A_1,887 (3,095).

