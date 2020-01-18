Listen Live Sports

Charleston Southern 79, High Point 60

January 18, 2020 4:39 pm
 
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (9-9)

Fleming 11-20 4-5 31, Jones 5-9 2-2 12, Louis 1-2 0-0 3, Buskey 1-2 1-4 4, Anderson 4-6 2-4 12, Battle 3-4 2-2 9, LeXander 2-4 0-0 6, Bowser 1-3 0-0 2, Kormylo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 11-17 79.

HIGH POINT (4-14)

Jo.Wright 5-11 3-4 14, Coleman 5-12 3-3 13, Peterson 2-6 0-1 4, Randleman 1-6 0-1 3, Sanchez 3-5 2-2 8, Ja.Wright 1-6 0-0 2, Izunabor 4-7 4-6 12, Slay 0-4 2-2 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Ayers 0-0 0-0 0, Billups 0-0 0-0 0, Quinlan-Huertas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 14-19 60.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 49-25. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 12-22 (Fleming 5-9, Anderson 2-3, LeXander 2-4, Battle 1-1, Buskey 1-2, Louis 1-2, Jones 0-1), High Point 2-20 (Randleman 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-6, Coleman 0-3, Slay 0-3, Ja.Wright 0-3, Peterson 0-4). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 26 (Jones 7), High Point 35 (Peterson 7). Assists_Charleston Southern 18 (Jones 6), High Point 12 (Peterson 4). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 18, High Point 15. A_1,272 (1,750).

