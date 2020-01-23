Listen Live Sports

...

Charleston Southern tops Presbyterian 74-66

January 23, 2020 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points as Charleston Southern topped Presbyterian 74-66 on Thursday night.

Ty Jones had 12 points for Charleston Southern (10-9, 4-3 Big South Conference). Duncan LeXander added 10 points. Deontaye Buskey had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (8-12, 5-2). Michael Isler added 12 points. Kody Shubert had 10 points.

Charleston Southern faces Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday. Presbyterian plays Winthrop on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

