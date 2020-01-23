Listen Live Sports

Charlotte 70, FAU 68

January 23, 2020 9:01 pm
 
FAU (12-8)

Taylor 6-11 0-0 16, Ingram 6-12 1-2 14, Maitre 5-10 2-2 13, Silins 3-6 2-2 9, Sebree 3-4 0-0 6, Blackshear 0-2 0-0 0, Forrest 3-5 0-0 8, Zecevic 1-3 0-0 2, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 5-6 68.

CHARLOTTE (11-7)

Edwards 3-7 1-2 8, Martin 5-8 1-2 12, Shepherd 4-8 5-6 13, Young 6-12 9-10 24, Robb 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-2 4, Supica 2-3 0-0 4, Vasic 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 16-22 70.

Halftime_FAU 34-30. 3-Point Goals_FAU 9-21 (Taylor 4-9, Forrest 2-4, Ingram 1-1, Maitre 1-2, Silins 1-2, Blackshear 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Zecevic 0-1), Charlotte 6-20 (Young 3-6, Vasic 1-2, Martin 1-4, Edwards 1-5, Williams 0-1, Shepherd 0-2). Fouled Out_Zecevic. Rebounds_FAU 25 (Ingram, Maitre 5), Charlotte 25 (Young 7). Assists_FAU 12 (Maitre 5), Charlotte 11 (Shepherd 5). Total Fouls_FAU 19, Charlotte 10. A_3,752 (9,105).

